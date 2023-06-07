Gold Price Today: सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर आई ग‍िरावट, 60 हजार से नीचे पहुंचा सोना; चांदी का रेट भी जान‍िए
Gold Price Today: सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर आई ग‍िरावट, 60 हजार से नीचे पहुंचा सोना; चांदी का रेट भी जान‍िए

Gold Silver Price: चांदी 71,000 रुपये के लेवल पर बनी हुई है और इसमें एक महीने में 6000 रुपये से ज्‍यादा की ग‍िरावट देखी जा रही है. दाम भले ही नीचे आ गए हो लेक‍िन जानकार यह उम्‍मीद कर रहे हैं क‍ि द‍िवाली के मौके पर सोना और चांदी दोनों में तेजी आएगी.

Jun 07, 2023, 01:47 PM IST

Gold Price Today: सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर आई ग‍िरावट, 60 हजार से नीचे पहुंचा सोना; चांदी का रेट भी जान‍िए

Gold Price 7th June: प‍िछले महीने की शुरुआत में र‍िकॉर्ड लेवल पर पहुंचने वाला सोना-चांदी जून शुरुआत में उठा-पटक से गुजर रहा है. सोमवार को सोने में तगड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद मंगलवार को बाजार में तेजी देखी गई. लेक‍िन यह तेजी रुक नहीं सकी और आज फ‍िर बुधवार को बाजार ग‍िरावट से जूझ रहा है. सोना ग‍िरकर 60,000 रुपये के नीचे पहुंच गया है. मई की शुरुआत में सोना चढ़कर 61739 रुपये और चांदी 77280 रुपये प्रत‍ि क‍िलो के स्‍तर पर पहुंच गई थी. इसके बाद दोनों कीमती धातुओं में गिरावट देखी जा रही है.

