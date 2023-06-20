HMA Agro Industries IPO: आज से सब्सक्रिप्शन के लिए खुला इस कंपनी का IPO, यहां जान‍िए सभी जरूरी चीजें
HMA Agro Industries IPO: आज से सब्सक्रिप्शन के लिए खुला इस कंपनी का IPO, यहां जान‍िए सभी जरूरी चीजें

HMA Agro Industries: यह आईपीओ 23 जून यानी शुक्रवार तक सब्सक्रिप्शन के लिए उपलब्ध रहेगा. कंपनी ने आईपीओ के लिए 555-585 रुपये प्रति शेयर का प्राइस बैंड फ‍िक्‍स क‍िया है. आइए जानते हैं आईपीओ से जुड़ी खास बातें-

HMA Agro Industries IPO: आज से सब्सक्रिप्शन के लिए खुला इस कंपनी का IPO, यहां जान‍िए सभी जरूरी चीजें

HMA Agro Industries IPO: प‍िछले द‍िनों IKIO लाइटिंग के बाद अब एचएमए एग्रो इंडस्ट्रीज (HMA Agro Industries) ने सब्सक्रिप्शन के लिए आईपीओ की पेशकश की है. यह जून महीने का दूसरा आईपीओ है. यह आईपीओ 23 जून यानी शुक्रवार तक सब्सक्रिप्शन के लिए उपलब्ध रहेगा. कंपनी ने आईपीओ के लिए 555-585 रुपये प्रति शेयर का प्राइस बैंड फ‍िक्‍स क‍िया है. आइए जानते हैं आईपीओ से जुड़ी खास बातें-

