Credit Card का करते हैं इस्तेमाल तो अब बैंक को देनी होगी जानकारी, जारी हुआ नया नियम

Credit Card News: अगर आप भी क्रेडिट कार्ड (Credit Card) का इस्तेमाल करते हैं तो आपके लिए जरूरी खबर है. अब क्रेडिट कार्ड का इस्तेमाल करने वाले ग्राहकों को खर्च किए गए पैसे की पूरी जानकारी बैंक को देनी होगी.

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 06:54 PM IST

Credit Card News: अगर आप भी क्रेडिट कार्ड (Credit Card) का इस्तेमाल करते हैं तो आपके लिए जरूरी खबर है. अब क्रेडिट कार्ड का इस्तेमाल करने वाले ग्राहकों को खर्च किए गए पैसे की पूरी जानकारी बैंक को देनी होगी. आयकर विभाग ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया है कि विदेश में क्रेडिट कार्ड के जरिये किए जाने वाले खर्च पर टीसीएस शुल्क लगाए जाने के मामले में कार्ड जारी करने वाले बैंक को तय अवधि में समुचित जानकारी देने का प्रावधान करने पर विचार कर रहा है.

