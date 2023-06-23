Income Tax विभाग ने कर दिया बड़ा खुलासा, सरकारी खजाने को कई करोड़ रुपये का हुआ नुकसान
Income Tax विभाग ने कर दिया बड़ा खुलासा, सरकारी खजाने को कई करोड़ रुपये का हुआ नुकसान

Income Tax:  विभाग की खुफिया एवं आपराधिक जांच शाखा के अनुसार वित्तीय संस्थानों, बैंकों और सहकारी बैंकों को वित्तीय लेनदेन विवरण (एसएफटी) के रूप में ग्राहकों के नकद जमा और उन्हें भुगतान किए गए ब्याज की जानकारी विभाग को देनी होती है.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 06:50 PM IST

Income Tax विभाग ने कर दिया बड़ा खुलासा, सरकारी खजाने को कई करोड़ रुपये का हुआ नुकसान

Tamil Nadu: इनकम टैक्स विभाग काफी अलर्ट रहता है और हर चूक को पकड़ने के लिए भी विभाग की ओर से काफी काम किया जाता है. अब इनकम टैक्स विभाग की ओर से एक बैंक की चूक का पता लगाया गया है. वहीं बैंक के जरिए की गई चूक के कारण सरकारी खजाने को करोड़ों का नुकसान भी उठाना पड़ा है. यह बैंक तमिलनाडु स्थित है और इससे काफी नुकसान भी उठाना पड़ा है.

