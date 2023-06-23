Income Tax Return: व‍ित्‍त मंत्रालय ने टैक्‍स पेयर्स को दी बड़ी खुशखबरी, पुराने टैक्स रिजीम से ITR पर म‍िलेंगी 6 छूट
Income Tax Return: व‍ित्‍त मंत्रालय ने टैक्‍स पेयर्स को दी बड़ी खुशखबरी, पुराने टैक्स रिजीम से ITR पर म‍िलेंगी 6 छूट

ITR Filing: व‍ित्‍त मंत्री ने घोषणा की थी क‍ि सरकार की तरफ से शुरू क‍िया गया टैक्सेशन स‍िस्‍टम वित्तीय वर्ष 2023-24 से डिफॉल्ट होगा. न्‍यू टैक्‍स र‍िजीम (New Tax Regime) के तहत 7 लाख रुपये सालाना तक की आय पर आयकर से राहत देने की बात कही गई है.

Income Tax Return: व‍ित्‍त मंत्रालय ने टैक्‍स पेयर्स को दी बड़ी खुशखबरी, पुराने टैक्स रिजीम से ITR पर म‍िलेंगी 6 छूट

Income Tax Return Last Date: कंपन‍ियों की तरफ से कर्मचार‍ियों के फॉर्म 16 (Form-16) जारी कर द‍िये गए हैं. अब आपकी ज‍िम्‍मेदारी है क‍ि आप समय से अपना इनकम टैक्‍स र‍िटर्न फाइल कर दें. आयकर व‍िभाग की तरफ से आईटीआर फाइल करने की अंत‍िम त‍िथ‍ि 31 जुलाई है. इसके बाद र‍िटर्न फाइल करने पर आपको जुर्माना देना पड़ सकता है. अगर आप भी हर साल इनकम टैक्‍स र‍िटर्न फाइल करते हैं तो यह खबर आपके ल‍िए काम की साब‍ित होगी.

