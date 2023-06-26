Textile Park: पीएम मोदी दे सकते हैं नई सौगात, देश के इस राज्य में हो रहा ये काम, लोगों की हो जाएगी बल्ले-बल्ले
Narendra Modi Update: उन्होंने कहा कि यह एक बड़ी परियोजना होगी जिसका अगले एक- दो महीने में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी उद्घाटन कर सकते हैं. मंत्री ने कहा कि राज्य सरकार सूक्ष्म, लघु और मध्यम उद्यम को आगे बढ़ाने और वित्तीय सुविधा तथा विपणन सहित उनकी समस्याओं के निदान के लिये हर क्षेत्र में प्रयास कर रही है.

Uttar Pradesh News: उत्तर प्रदेश के कुटीर, लघु एवं मध्यम उद्योग (एमएसएमई) मंत्री राकेश सचान ने सोमवार को कहा कि राज्य सरकार प्रदेश में एक मेगा टेक्सटाइल पार्क बना रही है और अगले एक-दो महीने में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी इसका उद्घाटन कर सकते हैं. सचान ने उद्योग मंडल 'एसोचैम' के जरिए आयोजित दो दिवसीय 'उत्तर प्रदेश एमएसएमई सम्मेलन-2023' का उद्घाटन करते हुए कहा कि प्रदेश की बीजेपी सरकार का लक्ष्य अगले कुछ साल में राज्य को 1,000 अरब डॉलर की अर्थव्यवस्था बनाने का है. इसी दिशा में प्रयासरत राज्य सरकार हरदोई-कानपुर के बीच एक मेगा टेक्सटाइल पार्क बनाने की योजना पर काम कर रही है.

