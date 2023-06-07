Multibagger Stock: एक साल में डबल हुआ निवेशकों का पैसा, 5 लाख के बदले मिले पूरे 10 लाख
Multibagger Stock: एक साल में डबल हुआ निवेशकों का पैसा, 5 लाख के बदले मिले पूरे 10 लाख

Multibagger Stock Update 2023: आज हम आपको एक ऐसे ही स्टॉक के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं, जिसने अपने निवेशकों का पैसा सिर्फ एक साल में दोगुना कर दिया है. पिछले 6 महीने में शेयर की कीमतों में 44.38 फीसदी का इजाफा हुआ है.

Multibagger Stock 2023: शेयर मार्केट (Stock Market) में कई स्टॉक्स ने निवेशकों को बंपर मुनाफा कराया है. आज हम आपको एक ऐसे ही स्टॉक के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं, जिसने अपने निवेशकों का पैसा सिर्फ एक साल में दोगुना कर दिया है और इस शेयर ने बाजार में हाल ही में 52 हफ्ते का नया रिकॉर्ड लेवल बनाया है. इस मल्टीनेशनल कंपनी का नाम Va Tech Wabag है. यह वॉटर टेक्नोलॉजी की कंपनी है, जिसने निवेशकों के पैसे को डबल कर दिया है. 

