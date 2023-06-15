Mutual Funds: Direct और Regular में होता है फर्क, इंवेस्ट करने से पहले ध्यान रखें ये अहम बातें
Top Mutual Fund: म्यूचुअल फंड में कई लोग निवेश करते हैं. हालांकि म्यूचुअल फंड में इंवेस्टमेंट करने से पहले लोगों को डायरेक्ट और रेगुलर म्यूचुअल फंड के बारे में जानकारी होनी चाहिए. ऐसे में आइए जानते हैं इनके बारे में...

Best Mutual Fund: म्यूचुअल फंड (एमएफ) में निवेशकों के लिए डायरेक्ट और रेगुलर प्लान दो विकल्प उपलब्ध हैं और निवेश का निर्णय लेने से पहले उनके अंतर को समझना महत्वपूर्ण है. डायरेक्ट योजनाओं में मध्यस्थों की भागीदारी के बिना म्यूचुअल फंड योजना में प्रत्यक्ष निवेश शामिल है, जबकि रेगुलर योजनाओं को वितरकों या एजेंटों के माध्यम से एक्सेस किया जाता है. डायरेक्ट और रेगुलर प्लान के बीच अंतर एमएफ निवेशकों को निवेश करने से पहले पता होना चाहिए. आइए जानते हैं इसके बारे में...

