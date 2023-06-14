Old Pension: इस द‍िन से लागू हो जाएगी पुरानी पेंशन! कर्मचार‍ियों के ल‍िए सरकार ने क‍िया बड़ा ऐलान
Old Pension: इस द‍िन से लागू हो जाएगी पुरानी पेंशन! कर्मचार‍ियों के ल‍िए सरकार ने क‍िया बड़ा ऐलान

Pension Scheme: सीएम ने घोषणा की कि कैबिनेट 7 जुलाई को शासन के पहले बजट में पुरानी पेंशन की घोषणा करने पर विचार करेगी. NPS को रद्द करके योजना के तहत उपलब्ध 19,000 करोड़ का इस्तेमाल सरकारी विकास कार्यों के ल‍िए किया जा सकता है.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 12:07 PM IST

Old Pension: इस द‍िन से लागू हो जाएगी पुरानी पेंशन! कर्मचार‍ियों के ल‍िए सरकार ने क‍िया बड़ा ऐलान

Old Pension New Update: कांग्रेस की सरकार वाले कई राज्‍यों में पुरानी पेंशन को बहाल कर द‍िया गया है. इसके बाद केंद्रीय कर्मचारी और कई राज्‍य सरकार कर्मचार‍ियों की तरफ से पुरानी पेंशन योजना (OPS) को फ‍िर से बहाल करने की मांग की जा रही है. प‍िछले द‍िनों कर्नाटक के कर्मचार‍ियों ने भी ओपीएस (OPS) को लेकर अपनी मांग तेज की थी. अब यहां इसको लेकर बड़ा अपडेट सामने आया है. कर्नाटक के सीएम सिद्धारमैया ने कहा कि नई कांग्रेस सरकार कैबिनेट की अगली बैठक में पुरानी पेंशन योजना (OPS) की बहाली पर चर्चा करेगी.

