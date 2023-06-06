Pakistan Economy: बहुत ही खराब हालत में है पाकिस्तान की अर्थव्यवस्था, अब इतना बढ़ गया कर्ज
Pakistan Economy: बहुत ही खराब हालत में है पाकिस्तान की अर्थव्यवस्था, अब इतना बढ़ गया कर्ज

Pakistan: खबर के अनुसार, अप्रैल के अंत में घरेलू कर्ज 36.5 लाख करोड़ रुपये (62.3 प्रतिशत) है जबकि बाहरी कर्ज 22 लाख करोड़ रुपये (37.6 प्रतिशत) है. स्टेट बैंक ऑफ पाकिस्तान (एसबीपी) के आंकड़ों के अनुसार, सालाना आधार पर बाहरी कर्ज में वृद्धि 49.1 प्रतिशत रही. बाहरी कर्ज में एक महीने पहले भी यही आंकड़ा था.

Government Debt: पाकिस्तान सरकार का कर्ज सालाना आधार पर 34.1 प्रतिशत वृद्धि के साथ अप्रैल अंत में 58.6 लाख करोड़ रुपये हो गया है. देश के केंद्रीय बैंक की हाल ही में जारी रिपोर्ट में यह जानकारी दी गई. समाचार पत्र डॉन में मंगलवार को प्रकाशित एक खबर के अनुसार, कर्ज में मासिक आधार पर 2.6 प्रतिशत की वृद्धि हुई.

