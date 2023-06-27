RBI Governor ने सुना दी खुशखबरी, अब बैंक कर रहे ये काम करोड़ों ग्राहकों को मिलेगा फायदा
RBI Governor Shaktikant Das: रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंडिया के गवर्नर शक्तिकांत दास ने कहा है कि बैंकों में ग्राहकों को मिलने वाली सेवाओं को और बेहतर बनाने समेत संचालन व्यवस्था में सुधार लाना वित्तीय संस्थानों के लिये पहली प्राथमिकता है और वह इस पर काम कर रहे हैं. उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि ग्राहकों के लिये बैंक से जुड़ी शिकायतों के निपटान के लिये सीएमएस पोर्टल समेत कई कदम उठाये गये हैं. कुछ खामियां हैं जिनमें सुधार के लिए बैंक प्रबंधन को ध्यान देना होगा. 

