Inflation को लेकर आरबीआई गवर्नर ने कह दी ये बड़ी बात, अब कम होगी महंगाई!

RBI Governor: छह से आठ जून को हुई एमपीसी बैठक में नीतिगत रेपो दर को 6.5 प्रतिशत पर यथावत रखने का फैसला किया गया था. यह लगातार दूसरा मौका था जब रेपो दर में कोई बदलाव नहीं किया गया. अब महंगाई को लेकर आरबीआई गवर्नर ने बड़ा ऐलान कर दिया है. 

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 07:58 PM IST

Reserve Bank of India: भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक के गवर्नर शक्तिकांत दास (RBI Governor) ने महीने की शुरुआत में हुई मौद्रिक नीति समिति (MPC) की बैठक में नीतिगत दर को स्थिर रखने की वकालत करते हुए कहा था कि मुद्रास्फीति (Inflation) को निर्धारित दायरे के अंदर लाने में अभी आधी कामयाबी ही मिल पाई है. छह से आठ जून को हुई एमपीसी बैठक में नीतिगत रेपो दर को 6.5 प्रतिशत पर यथावत रखने का फैसला किया गया था. यह लगातार दूसरा मौका था जब रेपो दर में कोई बदलाव नहीं किया गया.

