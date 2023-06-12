RBI ने बैंकों के लिए जारी कर दी नई गाइडलाइन, डिफॉल्ट मामलों को इस तरह से करें खत्म
Hindi News

RBI ने बैंकों के लिए जारी कर दी नई गाइडलाइन, डिफॉल्ट मामलों को इस तरह से करें खत्म

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 10:22 PM IST

Reserve Bank of India: भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) ने दबाव वाली संपत्तियों से अधिकतम वसूली सुनिश्चित करने के लिए बैंकों को धोखाधड़ी वाले खातों और इरादतन या जानबूझकर चूक के मामलों का निपटारा समझौते के जरिये करने की मंजूरी दे दी है. आरबीआई ने एक अधिसूचना में धोखाधड़ी वाले खातों और कर्ज अदायगी में इरादतन चूक के मामलों में समझौता करने की मंजूरी देते हुए कहा है कि इसके लिए निदेशक-मंडल के स्तर पर नीतियां बनानी होंगी.

