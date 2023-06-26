Trading करने वालों के लिए सेबी ने पेश की नई सुविधा, 1 जनवरी से होगा लागू
SEBI New Rule For Trading: बाजार नियामक सेबी ने निवेशकों के पैसे को दुरूपयोग तथा शेयर ब्रोकरों के चूक की स्थिति से बचाने के लिये सोमवार को कदम उठाते हुए प्रतिभूति बाजार में कारोबार को लेकर वैकल्पिक प्रक्रिया पेश की. 

SEBI New Rule For Trading: बाजार नियामक सेबी ने निवेशकों के पैसे को दुरूपयोग तथा शेयर ब्रोकरों के चूक की स्थिति से बचाने के लिये सोमवार को कदम उठाते हुए प्रतिभूति बाजार में कारोबार को लेकर वैकल्पिक प्रक्रिया पेश की. नई व्यवस्था में कारोबारी सदस्य को रकम अंतरित करने के बजाय निवेशकों का पैसा उनके अपने ही बैंक खातों में ‘ब्लॉक’ रखने का प्रावधान होगा. यह व्यवस्था प्राथमिक बाजार (आईपीओ खरीद-बिक्री बाजार) में मौजूदा ‘आवेदन आधारित राशि ब्लॉक’ की सुविधा जैसी होगी. इसमें निवेशकों का पैसा खाते से तभी निकलता है, जब शेयर का आवंटन हो जाता है.

