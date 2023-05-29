Share Market में दिखी तेजी, सेंसेक्स 300 अंक उछला, निफ्टी 18550 के पार
Share Market में दिखी तेजी, सेंसेक्स 300 अंक उछला, निफ्टी 18550 के पार

Sensex Update: सेंसेक्स ने आज 63026 अंक का हाई लगाया. इसके साथ ही सेंसेक्स ने 344.69 अंक (0.55%) की तेजी दिखाई. जिसके बाद सेंसेक्स 62846.38 के स्तर पर बंद हुआ. वहीं निफ्टी में भी आज उछाल बना रहा. निफ्टी ने आज 18641.20 का हाई बनाया. इसके साथ ही निफ्टी करीब 100 अंक तेज रही.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 04:18 PM IST

Share Market में दिखी तेजी, सेंसेक्स 300 अंक उछला, निफ्टी 18550 के पार

Share Market: शेयर बाजार में आज फिर से तेजी देखने को मिली है. सेंसेक्स और निफ्टी ने पूरे कारोबारी दिन में बढ़त बनाए रखी और आखिर में भी दोनों ने ही हरे निशान में क्लोजिंग दी. इसके साथ ही सेंसेक्स 300 अंकों की बढ़त के साथ बंद हुआ तो वहीं निफ्टी 90 अंक से ज्यादा की बढ़त के साथ बंद हुई. इसके साथ ही आज बाजार में ज्यादातर इंडेक्स भी हरे निशान में बंद हुए हैं.

