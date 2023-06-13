Job in India: नौकरियां देने के मामले में मोदी सरकार पिछली सरकार से आगे, इस मंत्री ने कर दिया बड़ा दावा
Job in India: नौकरियां देने के मामले में मोदी सरकार पिछली सरकार से आगे, इस मंत्री ने कर दिया बड़ा दावा

Modi Government: इस वक्त देश में निजी और सरकारी दोनों ही क्षेत्रों में नौकरियों के लगातार नए मौके उत्पन्न हो रहे हैं. बड़ी संख्या में युवा स्वरोजगार के लिए भी आगे आ रहे हैं. उद्यमियों को बिना गारंटी के बैंक से कर्ज दिलाने वाली मुद्रा योजना के तहत सरकार 40 करोड़ रुपये का कर्ज दे चुकी है.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 06:06 PM IST

Job in India: नौकरियां देने के मामले में मोदी सरकार पिछली सरकार से आगे, इस मंत्री ने कर दिया बड़ा दावा

Job in Modi Government: केंद्रीय महिला एवं बाल विकास और अल्पसंख्यक मामलों की मंत्री स्मृति जुबिन ईरानी ने दावा किया कि पिछली सरकार के मुकाबले नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार ने 58 प्रतिशत ज्यादा युवाओं को नौकरियां दी हैं. ईरानी ने लखनऊ में आयोजित रोजगार मेले को संबोधित करते कहा कि पिछली सरकार की तुलना में मोदी सरकार ने युवाओं को 58 प्रतिशत ज्यादा नौकरियां दी हैं. अबतक आठ लाख 80 हजार से ज्यादा युवाओं को नौकरी मिली है.

