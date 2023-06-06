Stock Market की आज फ्लैट लेवल पर हुई क्लोजिंग, अल्ट्राटेक के शेयर्स सबसे ज्यादा बढ़े
Share Market Update: बीएसई का 30 शेयरों पर आधारित सूचकांक सेंसेक्स 5.41 अंक यानी 0.01 प्रतिशत की मामूली बढ़त के साथ 62,792.88 अंक पर बंद हुआ. इसी तरह नेशनल स्टॉक एक्सचेंज (एनएसई) का सूचकांक निफ्टी भी 5.15 अंक यानी 0.03 प्रतिशत बढ़कर 18,599 अंक पर पहुंच गया.

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 05:29 PM IST

Stock Market की आज फ्लैट लेवल पर हुई क्लोजिंग, अल्ट्राटेक के शेयर्स सबसे ज्यादा बढ़े

Stock Market Closing, 6 June 2023: भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक की मौद्रिक नीति समिति (RBI MPC Meeting) की बैठक शुरू होने के साथ ही घरेलू शेयर बाजारों ने मंगलवार को एहतियाती रुख अपना लिया और उतार-चढ़ाव के बीच दोनों प्रमुख सूचकांक मामूली बढ़त के साथ बंद हुए. बीएसई का 30 शेयरों पर आधारित सूचकांक सेंसेक्स 5.41 अंक यानी 0.01 प्रतिशत की मामूली बढ़त के साथ 62,792.88 अंक पर बंद हुआ. इसी तरह नेशनल स्टॉक एक्सचेंज (एनएसई) का सूचकांक निफ्टी भी 5.15 अंक यानी 0.03 प्रतिशत बढ़कर 18,599 अंक पर पहुंच गया.

