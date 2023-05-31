Stock Market: शेयर बाजार में चार दिन से जारी तेजी थमी, सेंसेक्स 347 अंक टूटा, निफ्टी भी गिरी
Stock Market: शेयर बाजार में चार दिन से जारी तेजी थमी, सेंसेक्स 347 अंक टूटा, निफ्टी भी गिरी

Share Market Closing: नेशनल स्टॉक एक्सचेंज का निफ्टी भी 99.45 अंक यानी 0.53 प्रतिशत की गिरावट के साथ 18,534.40 अंक पर बंद हुआ. इससे पहले मंगलवार तक चार दिन की तेजी में सेंसेक्स 1,195 अंक और निफ्टी 348 अंक मजबूत हुआ था.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 05:17 PM IST

Stock Market: शेयर बाजार में चार दिन से जारी तेजी थमी, सेंसेक्स 347 अंक टूटा, निफ्टी भी गिरी

Share Market Update: घरेलू शेयर बाजारों में पिछले चार कारोबारी सत्रों से जारी तेजी पर बुधवार को विराम लगा और बीएसई सेंसेक्स करीब 347 अंक टूटकर बंद हुआ. वैश्विक बाजारों में कमजोर रुख के बीच बैंक, पेट्रोलियम एवं धातु शेयरों में मुनाफावसूली से बाजार में गिरावट रही. तीस शेयरों पर आधारित सेंसेक्स 346.89 अंक यानी 0.55 प्रतिशत की गिरावट के साथ 62,622.24 अंक पर बंद हुआ. कारोबार के दौरान एक समय यह 568.11 अंक नीचे चला गया था.

