Urban Enviro IPO: निवेशकों के पास पैसा कमाने का एक और मौका, Waste Management कंपनी ला रही आईपीओ
topStories1hindi1728685
Hindi Newsनिवेश

Urban Enviro IPO: निवेशकों के पास पैसा कमाने का एक और मौका, Waste Management कंपनी ला रही आईपीओ

IPO: अर्बन एनवायरो वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट लिमिटेड का आईपीओ 12 जून 2023 को खुलेगा और 14 जून 2023 को बंद होगा. कंपनी इस आईपीओ के माध्यम से 11.42 करोड़ रुपये तक जुटाने का लक्ष्य लेकर चल रही है, जिसमें शेयरों को एनएसई इमर्ज प्लेटफॉर्म पर लिस्ट किया जाएगा. जाएगा.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 07:27 PM IST

Trending Photos

Urban Enviro IPO: निवेशकों के पास पैसा कमाने का एक और मौका, Waste Management कंपनी ला रही आईपीओ

Share Market Update: शेयर बाजार में कमाई के कई सारे मौके मिलते हैं. इन्हीं कमाई में आईपीओ भी शामिल है. आईपीओ के जरिए भी लोग अच्छी कमाई कर सकते हैं. अब शेयर बाजार में एक और आईपीओ दस्तक देने वाला है. दरअसल, अब Urban Enviro Waste Management अपना आईपीओ लेकर आ रही है. 12 जून से निवेशक इस आईपीओ में निवेश करने की शुरुआत कर सकते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: सिनेमा में 16 जून को रिलीज हो रही 'आदिपुरुष', हर थियेटर में हनुमान जी के नाम से बुक रहेगी एक सीट
Swara Bhaskar
हड़बड़ाहट में निकाह और 3 महीने बाद प्रेग्नेंसी का ऐलान करने पर Swara Bhaskar ट्रोल
aamir khan
Video: हाथ में जाम और Aamir Khan के घर Kapil Sharma ने खूब जमाई सुरों की महफिल!
Akshara Singh
अक्षय कुमार और कंगना रनौत के बाद भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस अक्षरा सिंह पहुंचीं केदारनाथ
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Horoscope 6 June 2023
इन 5 राशियों के लिए आज रहेगी मौज, युवाओं को मिल सकता है जॉब ऑफर लेटर
zara hatke zara bachke
ZHZB: प्रोड्यूसर ने खुद खरीदे फिल्म के 2.5 लाख टिकट, सवाल उठे तब ऐसे-कैसे हो गई हिट
adipurush
Adipurush Trailer: रावण को देख कांपेगी रूह..सैफ के किरदार से नहीं हटेगी निगाहें
Sara Ali Khan
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Collection Day 4: चौथे दिन ये रहा सारा-विक्की की फिल्म का हाल
adipurush
लगे गले, किया किस और हो गया विवाद...Adipurush की रिलीज से पहले हंगामा क्यों है बरपा