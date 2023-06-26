ULIP Plan क्या है? ज्यादातर लोगों को नहीं पता है इसके फायदे, मिलता है टैक्स बेनेफिट
ULIP Plan क्या है? ज्यादातर लोगों को नहीं पता है इसके फायदे, मिलता है टैक्स बेनेफिट

ULIP: यूलिप में पॉलिसीधारक को नियमित प्रीमियम भुगतान करने की आवश्यकता होती है, जिसका एक हिस्सा जीवन बीमा कवरेज प्रदान करने के लिए उपयोग किया जाता है, जबकि शेष निवेश की जाती है. निवेश भाग को अन्य पॉलिसीधारकों से प्राप्त परिसंपत्तियों के साथ एकत्रित किया जाता है और फिर इक्विटी और डेट निवेश, म्यूचुअल फंड में निवेश किया जाता है.

ULIP Plan क्या है? ज्यादातर लोगों को नहीं पता है इसके फायदे, मिलता है टैक्स बेनेफिट

Investment Tips: इंवेस्टमेंट के कई सारे विकल्प मौजूद हैं. इन विकल्पों में ULIP Plan शामिल है. यूलिप प्लान के जरिए भी लोग निवेश कर सकते हैं और लॉन्ग टर्म के लिहाज से इंवेस्ट कर सकते हैं. यूलिप योजना में निवेश पोर्टफोलियो में निवेश जोखिम पॉलिसीधारक के जरिए वहन किया जाता है. यूलिप का पूरा नाम यूनिट लिंक्ड इंश्योरेंस प्लान है, जो एक बहुआयामी जीवन बीमा उत्पाद है. यूलिप योजना जीवन बीमा और निवेश का एक संयोजन है.

