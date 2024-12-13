अल्लू अर्जुन हुए अरेस्ट तो गुस्साए फैन्स बोले- स्कूल की छुट्टियां कर दो, जल्द आर्मी बुलाओ...

Trending Photos
Allu Arjun Arrested Pushpa 2: पुष्पा-2 की धूम तो छा गई है, लेकिन इसी बीच एक दुखद घटना ने फिल्म की खुशी फीकी कर दी है. हैदराबाद के संध्या थिएटर में फिल्म की विशेष स्क्रीनिंग के दौरान हुई भगदड़ में एक महिला की जान चली गई थी. इस घटना के लिए सुपरस्टार अल्लू अर्जुन और थिएटर प्रबंधन को जिम्मेदार ठहराते हुए पुलिस ने तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है, जिनमें अल्लू अर्जुन भी शामिल हैं. 4 दिसंबर को हुई इस घटना में कई लोग घायल भी हुए थे. फिलहाल, इस मामले में इंडियन सुपरस्टार अल्लू अर्जुन के सपोर्टर और फैन्स में जमकर गुस्सा फूटा. सोशल मीडिया पर तरह के रिएक्शन आ रहे हैं.
अल्लू अर्जुन की गिरफ्तारी के बाद कई सारे लोगों ने अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी. एक यूजर ने लिखा, "गिरफ्तारी के बाद तो स्कूल की छुट्टियां कर दो और जल्द से जल्द आर्मी बुलाओ."
Give holiday to schools. Need AArmy asap.#Pushpa2TheRule #Pushpa2 #AlluArjun #alluarjun #arrest #alluarjunarrest
— HIT (@DarkRanger010) December 13, 2024
Allu Arjun fans demanding arrest of Railways Minister https://t.co/7pqE9jAMkc
— Bishwajeet Mahato (@mahato99) December 13, 2024
A recent video of Allu Arjun has gone viral wherein he apparently seemed to have forgotten the name of the Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.
Interestingly, this has surfaced online after his arrest.#AlluArjunArrest pic.twitter.com/j7qqwh4bx9
— SS Sagar (@SSsagarHyd) December 13, 2024
अल्लू अर्जुन #AlluArjunArrest pic.twitter.com/sMULMBT8A1
— Bhavin Bhoi (@bhavin_yaar) December 13, 2024
#Pushpa ko akhirkar jhukna he pada#AlluArjunArrest
— Khan (@7Being8Khan6) December 13, 2024
अल्लू अर्जुन #AlluArjunArrest pic.twitter.com/WTr5j6Xqnh
— बलिया वाले 2.0 (@balliawalebaba) December 13, 2024