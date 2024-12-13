अल्लू अर्जुन हुए अरेस्ट तो गुस्साए फैन्स बोले- स्कूल की छुट्टियां कर दो, जल्द आर्मी बुलाओ...
Allu Arjun Arrested: सुपरस्टार अल्लू अर्जुन और थिएटर प्रबंधन को जिम्मेदार ठहराते हुए पुलिस ने तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है, जिनमें अल्लू अर्जुन भी शामिल हैं. 4 दिसंबर को हुई इस घटना में कई लोग घायल भी हुए थे.

 

Written By  Alkesh Kushwaha|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2024, 01:50 PM IST
Allu Arjun Arrested Pushpa 2: पुष्पा-2 की धूम तो छा गई है, लेकिन इसी बीच एक दुखद घटना ने फिल्म की खुशी फीकी कर दी है. हैदराबाद के संध्या थिएटर में फिल्म की विशेष स्क्रीनिंग के दौरान हुई भगदड़ में एक महिला की जान चली गई थी. इस घटना के लिए सुपरस्टार अल्लू अर्जुन और थिएटर प्रबंधन को जिम्मेदार ठहराते हुए पुलिस ने तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है, जिनमें अल्लू अर्जुन भी शामिल हैं. 4 दिसंबर को हुई इस घटना में कई लोग घायल भी हुए थे. फिलहाल, इस मामले में इंडियन सुपरस्टार अल्लू अर्जुन के सपोर्टर और फैन्स में जमकर गुस्सा फूटा. सोशल मीडिया पर तरह के रिएक्शन आ रहे हैं.

अल्लू अर्जुन की गिरफ्तारी के बाद कई सारे लोगों ने अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी. एक यूजर ने लिखा, "गिरफ्तारी के बाद तो स्कूल की छुट्टियां कर दो और जल्द से जल्द आर्मी बुलाओ."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

