अल्लू अर्जुन हुए अरेस्ट तो गुस्साए फैन्स बोले- स्कूल की छुट्टियां कर दो, जल्द आर्मी बुलाओ...

Allu Arjun Arrested Pushpa 2: पुष्पा-2 की धूम तो छा गई है, लेकिन इसी बीच एक दुखद घटना ने फिल्म की खुशी फीकी कर दी है. हैदराबाद के संध्या थिएटर में फिल्म की विशेष स्क्रीनिंग के दौरान हुई भगदड़ में एक महिला की जान चली गई थी. इस घटना के लिए सुपरस्टार अल्लू अर्जुन और थिएटर प्रबंधन को जिम्मेदार ठहराते हुए पुलिस ने तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है, जिनमें अल्लू अर्जुन भी शामिल हैं. 4 दिसंबर को हुई इस घटना में कई लोग घायल भी हुए थे. फिलहाल, इस मामले में इंडियन सुपरस्टार अल्लू अर्जुन के सपोर्टर और फैन्स में जमकर गुस्सा फूटा. सोशल मीडिया पर तरह के रिएक्शन आ रहे हैं.

यह भी पढ़ें: हिमालय की चोटी पर भारतीय सेना की बहादुरी, भालू के बच्चे को बचाने के लिए दांव पर लगाई जान

अल्लू अर्जुन की गिरफ्तारी के बाद कई सारे लोगों ने अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी. एक यूजर ने लिखा, "गिरफ्तारी के बाद तो स्कूल की छुट्टियां कर दो और जल्द से जल्द आर्मी बुलाओ."

A recent video of Allu Arjun has gone viral wherein he apparently seemed to have forgotten the name of the Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.

Interestingly, this has surfaced online after his arrest.#AlluArjunArrest pic.twitter.com/j7qqwh4bx9

— SS Sagar (@SSsagarHyd) December 13, 2024