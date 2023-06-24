मुगल भी जिससे लेते थे कर्ज..भारतीय इतिहास का सबसे अमीर बिजनेसमैन, जानिए कौन सा था व्यापार
Mughal Era: सूरत के रहने वाले वीरजी वोरा उस समय के मशहूर बिजनेसमैन थे. वे ‘ब्रिटिश ईस्ट इंडिया कंपनी’ और ‘डच ईस्ट इंडिया कंपनी’ के प्रमुख क्रेडिट सप्लायर और कस्टमर थे. इतना ही नहीं उनसे बड़े-बड़े लोग लोन लेते थे.

Virji Vora History: इस समय देश-दुनिया में एक से बढ़कर एक व्यापारी मौजूद हैं और भारत में तो बड़े-बड़े बिजनेसमैन हैं. लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि भारतीय इतिहास में सबसे बड़े बिजनेसमैन के रूप में किसे जाना जाता है. उस व्यापारी का नाम वीरजी वोरा है. गुजरात के सूरत के रहने वाले वीरजी वोराको इतिहास में भारत का सबसे अमीर बिजनेसमैन जाना जाता है. इनकी अमीरी का अंदाजा इस बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि इन्होंने उस दौर के तमाम अमीरों और यहां तक कि मुगलों को भी कर्ज दिया है.

