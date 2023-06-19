बाघिन ने दिखाया जबरदस्त दम, पानी के अंदर ही मगरमच्छ का काम तमाम कर दिया!
बाघिन ने दिखाया जबरदस्त दम, पानी के अंदर ही मगरमच्छ का काम तमाम कर दिया!

Viral Video: हाल ही में इसका एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर सामने आया तब जाकर लोगों को पता चला कि एक बाघिन कितनी ज्यादा ताकतवर हो सकती है. इसमें दिख रहा है कि उसने कैसे पानी के अंदर ही खतरनाक मगरमच्छ का शिकार कर डाला है.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 10:35 PM IST

बाघिन ने दिखाया जबरदस्त दम, पानी के अंदर ही मगरमच्छ का काम तमाम कर दिया!

Crocodile Hunted: वैसे तो सोशल मीडिया पर मगरमच्छ के तमाम वीडियो वायरल होते रहते हैं, लेकिन पानी के अंदर ही मगरमच्छ का शिकार कर देना कोई छोटा-मोटा काम नहीं है और यह काम अगर संभव हो सकता है तो सिर्फ बाघ जैसे खतरनाक और दमदार जानवर द्वारा ही संभव हो सकता है. इसी कड़ी में एक बाघिन का वीडियो सामने आया है, जिसमें उसने पानी के अंदर अपना दम दिखाया है.

