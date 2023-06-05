Hearth Attack: आखिर क्यों सुहागरात में दूल्हे-दुल्हन की मौत हुई? डॉक्टर ने जो कारण बताया..हर किसी को जानना चाहिए!
Hearth Attack: आखिर क्यों सुहागरात में दूल्हे-दुल्हन की मौत हुई? डॉक्टर ने जो कारण बताया..हर किसी को जानना चाहिए!

Bride-Groom Death: यह बेहद हैरान कर देने वाली घटना सामने आई जब सुबह घरवालों ने पाया कि दूल्हा-दुल्हन की मौत हो चुकी है. इसके बाद शहनाई की गूंज अचानक मातम में बदल गई. दोनों का अंतिम संस्कार एक ही चिता पर किया गया. आखिर यह दर्दनाक हादसा क्यों हुआ?

Firstnight Of Wedding: पिछले दिनों उत्तर प्रदेश के बहराइच से एक बेहद चौंका देने वाला मामला सामने आया जब सुहागरात के दौरान ही दूल्हा-दुल्हन की मौत हो गई. यह सब तब हुआ जब शादी की ही अगली रात में दोनों की मौत हो गई. इस घटना के बाद नवयुगल के घर में मातम पसर गया. दोनों का पोस्टमार्टम कराया गया जिसमें दोनों क कोई चोट नहीं आया. यह बताया कि दोनों को हार्ट अटैक हो गया है. घटना के बाद इस मौत की चर्चा काफी है कि आखिर दोनों को एक समय ही हार्ट अटैक क्यों आया. इसी बीच कई एक्सपर्ट डॉक्टरों ने इस पर अपनी राय रखी है.

