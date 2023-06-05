Elephant Yoga: दुनिया का एकमात्र चिड़ियाघर, जहां हाथी भी करते हैं योग..देखकर यकीन नहीं होगा!
Elephant Yoga: दुनिया का एकमात्र चिड़ियाघर, जहां हाथी भी करते हैं योग..देखकर यकीन नहीं होगा!

Houston Zoo: आए दिन इस चिड़ियाघर से तस्वीरें सामने आती रहती हैं जिनमें हाथी के योग का नजारा दिख जाता है. अमेरिका के ह्यूस्टन चिड़ियाघर के हाथी स्वस्थ और फिट रहने के लिए हर दिन योग की क्लास लेते हैं. इतना ही नहीं यहां पर इनकी नियमित स्वास्थ्य जांच भी होती है.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 03:41 PM IST

Elephant Yoga: दुनिया का एकमात्र चिड़ियाघर, जहां हाथी भी करते हैं योग..देखकर यकीन नहीं होगा!

Fitness Of Elephant: आपने इंसानों के बारे में तो यह सुना ही होगा कि वे योग करते हैं, कई बार प्रशिक्षित कुत्ते भी ऐसा करते नजर आते हैं. लेकिन अगर आपसे कहा जाए कि क्या हाथी भी योग कर सकते हैं? तो शायद आप सोच में पड़ जाएंगे. लेकिन दुनिया में एक ऐसा चिड़ियाघर है जहां के हाथी ना सिर्फ रोजाना योग करते हैं, बल्कि वे अपने फिटनेस का भी ख्याल रखते हैं. यहां के हाथियों के योग का नजारा देखकर आपको भी अपनी आंखों पर यकीन नहीं होगा.

