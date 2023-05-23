आखिर इस देश में पकड़-पकड़कर शादियां क्यों हो रही हैं? एक दुल्हन ने बताई आपबीती
आखिर इस देश में पकड़-पकड़कर शादियां क्यों हो रही हैं? एक दुल्हन ने बताई आपबीती

Bride In China: हकीकत यह भी है कि इस देश से यह कोई पहला मामला सामने नहीं आया है, जिसमें यह सिद्ध हुआ है कि यहां नई नवेली दुल्हन की जिंदगी कितनी खौफनाक होती है. इससे पहले भी यहां कई मामले सामने आ चुके हैं, जब महिलाओं की रोती हुई तस्वीरें सामने आई हैं.

Chinese Wedding Rituals: चीन से वैसे भी बहुत सारे मामले सामने नहीं आ पाते हैं, क्योंकि वहां तानाशाही है और कुछ ही खबरें सामने आ पाती हैं. चीन के तमाम प्रांतों में पिछले कुछ सालों से कुछ ऐसे मामले सामने आए जहां देखा गया शादी के बाद वहां की लड़कियों को तमाम प्रकार के टेस्ट से गुजरना पड़ता है. यहां तक कि कई बार वर्जिनिटी टेस्ट भी देना पड़ जाता है. कई जगह तो हालत यह भी है की लड़कियों की जबरदस्ती शादी कराई जाती है.

