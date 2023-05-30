न्यूड यात्रियों से लेकर बिकनी वाली एयरहोस्टेस, ये हैं दुनिया की सबसे अजीब फ्लाइट्स
न्यूड यात्रियों से लेकर बिकनी वाली एयरहोस्टेस, ये हैं दुनिया की सबसे अजीब फ्लाइट्स

Strangest flights in world: दूरी कम हो ज्यादा.. यात्रा करने का सबसे एडवांस और प्रभावी तरीका हवाई यात्रा ही है. वर्तमान में दुनिया के कोने-कोने से हजारों फ्लाइट्स रोज उड़ान भरती हैं. फ्लाइट्स से यात्रियों का कीमती समय बचता है.

न्यूड यात्रियों से लेकर बिकनी वाली एयरहोस्टेस, ये हैं दुनिया की सबसे अजीब फ्लाइट्स

Strangest flights in world: दूरी कम हो ज्यादा.. यात्रा करने का सबसे एडवांस और प्रभावी तरीका हवाई यात्रा ही है. वर्तमान में दुनिया के कोने-कोने से हजारों फ्लाइट्स रोज उड़ान भरती हैं. फ्लाइट्स से यात्रियों का कीमती समय बचता है. लेकिन अगर यात्रा लंबी हुई तो वास्तव में ये काफी उबाऊ भी होती है. फ्लाइट में सवार होने से पहले हमें तमाम सुरक्षा जांच से होकर गुजरना पड़ता है. बोर्डिंग के दौरान लंबी लाइन में लगकर अपनी बारी का इंतजार और फिर लंबी यात्रा में फ्लाइट में सिर्फ अंतहीन बादलों को घंटों निहारना पड़ता है. ऐसे में आपको यह सुनकर आश्चर्य होगा कि कुछ एयरलाइन कंपनियों ने हवाई यात्रा को स्पाइसी बनाने के लिए कुछ अनोखे तरीके इजाद किए हैं. अपनी सीट की पेटी बांध लें क्योंकि यह टेकऑफ़ यात्रा आपको झटका दे सकती है.

