Google Veo ने मचाया तहलका! फिल्मों का भविष्य बदलेगा अब AI, Video देख भौचक्के हो गए लोग
Google Veo ने मचाया तहलका! फिल्मों का भविष्य बदलेगा अब AI, Video देख भौचक्के हो गए लोग

Google Veo 3: Google के नए AI टूल Veo 3 ने इंटरनेट पर तहलका मचा दिया है. यह सिर्फ टेक्स्ट से हॉलीवुड जैसी क्वालिटी वाले वीडियो बना सकता है, जिसमें साउंड, डायलॉग और कैमरा मूवमेंट भी खुद AI से होते हैं. लोग इसके रिजल्ट देखकर हैरान हैं, इसे भविष्य की फिल्ममेकिंग बता रहे हैं.

Written By  Shivam Tiwari|Last Updated: May 22, 2025, 11:47 PM IST
Google Veo ने मचाया तहलका! फिल्मों का भविष्य बदलेगा अब AI, Video देख भौचक्के हो गए लोग

Google Veo 3: गूगल ने हाल ही में अपने नए AI वीडियो जनरेटर Veo 3 को लॉन्च किया है, जिसके आते ही सोशल मीडिया से लेकर टेक्नोलॉजी की दुनिया तक हर कोई इसकी तारीफ कर रहा है.  ये टूल सिर्फ टेक्स्ट कमांड के जरिए कुछ ही सेकंड में हॉलीवुड जैसी क्वालिटी के वीडियो बना सकता है.

लेकिन सिर्फ वीडियो ही नहीं, Veo 3 की सबसे बड़ी खासियत यह है कि इसमें रीयलिस्टिक साउंड, कैरेक्टर डायलॉग, जानवरों की आवाजें और साउंड इफेक्ट्स तक खुद AI से जनरेट होते हैं. यानी आपको अलग से वॉइसओवर या साउंड डिजाइनिंग की ज़रूरत नहीं है. इतना ही नहीं इसमें लिप-सिंकिंग भी बेहद सटीक होती है, जिससे वीडियो में किरदारों के बोलने का अंदाज़ बिलकुल असली जैसा लगता है.

सोशल मीडिया पर मचा धमाल

जैसे ही Veo 3 लॉन्च हुआ, इंस्टाग्राम, एक्स (Twitter) और यूट्यूब पर हजारों यूज़र्स ने इसके बनाए गए वीडियो शेयर करने शुरू कर दिए. एक यूज़र ने लिखा, "Veo 3 से बना वीडियो देखकर ऐसा लग रहा है जैसे किसी बड़े बजट की फिल्म का ट्रेलर हो .

 

 

एक और यूज़र ने लिखा, "AI अब सिर्फ फोटो बनाने तक सीमित नहीं रहा, अब ये पूरी फिल्में बना रहा है, वो भी साउंड, कैमरा मूवमेंट और मूड के साथ"

 

 

 

 

 

फिलहाल Veo 3 सिर्फ अमेरिका में Google Gemini ऐप पर प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइबर्स के लिए उपलब्ध है, लेकिन इसकी क्षमताएं देखकर माना जा रहा है कि ये आने वाले समय में फिल्म निर्माण, मार्केटिंग कैंपेन, एडवर्टाइजिंग और यहां तक कि सोशल मीडिया कंटेंट को पूरी तरह बदल कर रख देगा.

