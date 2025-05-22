Google Veo ने मचाया तहलका! फिल्मों का भविष्य बदलेगा अब AI, Video देख भौचक्के हो गए लोग

Google Veo 3: Google के नए AI टूल Veo 3 ने इंटरनेट पर तहलका मचा दिया है. यह सिर्फ टेक्स्ट से हॉलीवुड जैसी क्वालिटी वाले वीडियो बना सकता है, जिसमें साउंड, डायलॉग और कैमरा मूवमेंट भी खुद AI से होते हैं. लोग इसके रिजल्ट देखकर हैरान हैं, इसे भविष्य की फिल्ममेकिंग बता रहे हैं.
Google Veo 3: गूगल ने हाल ही में अपने नए AI वीडियो जनरेटर Veo 3 को लॉन्च किया है, जिसके आते ही सोशल मीडिया से लेकर टेक्नोलॉजी की दुनिया तक हर कोई इसकी तारीफ कर रहा है. ये टूल सिर्फ टेक्स्ट कमांड के जरिए कुछ ही सेकंड में हॉलीवुड जैसी क्वालिटी के वीडियो बना सकता है.
लेकिन सिर्फ वीडियो ही नहीं, Veo 3 की सबसे बड़ी खासियत यह है कि इसमें रीयलिस्टिक साउंड, कैरेक्टर डायलॉग, जानवरों की आवाजें और साउंड इफेक्ट्स तक खुद AI से जनरेट होते हैं. यानी आपको अलग से वॉइसओवर या साउंड डिजाइनिंग की ज़रूरत नहीं है. इतना ही नहीं इसमें लिप-सिंकिंग भी बेहद सटीक होती है, जिससे वीडियो में किरदारों के बोलने का अंदाज़ बिलकुल असली जैसा लगता है.
सोशल मीडिया पर मचा धमाल
जैसे ही Veo 3 लॉन्च हुआ, इंस्टाग्राम, एक्स (Twitter) और यूट्यूब पर हजारों यूज़र्स ने इसके बनाए गए वीडियो शेयर करने शुरू कर दिए. एक यूज़र ने लिखा, "Veo 3 से बना वीडियो देखकर ऐसा लग रहा है जैसे किसी बड़े बजट की फिल्म का ट्रेलर हो .
Created in Google Flow ( Veo3 ) AI
Even Sfx, Sound design, Music, Camera placements, also promoted in AI. This is Next level of Filmmaking It looks scary and also excited#GoogleFlow #Veo3pic.twitter.com/TNlNbZy17R
— World Filmology (@WorldFilmology) May 22, 2025
Google Veo 3 & Flow sind da. Und wow.
Lippensynchrone KI-Videos
Sound, Kamerafahrten, Stimmung
Prompt rein – Hollywood-Style raus
Monat, vorerst nur in den
एक और यूज़र ने लिखा, "AI अब सिर्फ फोटो बनाने तक सीमित नहीं रहा, अब ये पूरी फिल्में बना रहा है, वो भी साउंड, कैमरा मूवमेंट और मूड के साथ"
Did someone say 100 men vs a gorilla at a rave dance off? #veo3 pic.twitter.com/CDBmIo0TIG
— Ruben Villegas (@RubenEVillegas) May 20, 2025
Google Veo 3 realism just broke the Internet yesterday.
This is 100% AI
10 wild examples:
1. Street interview that never happened pic.twitter.com/qdxZVhOO3G
NO WAY. It did it. And, was that, actually funny?
Prompt:
> a man doing stand up comedy in a small venue tells a joke (include the joke in the dialogue) https://t.co/GFvPAssEHx pic.twitter.com/LrCiVAp1Bl
— fofr (@fofrAI) May 20, 2025
> A man is running through a beautiful summer park at dawn, he is out of breath, he slows and stops, looks at the camera and says, while panting, "Run AI with an API. Use Replicate", then he carries on running. Then "Replicate" text fades into view at the end
Seems like the… https://t.co/ceQWQKO4XK pic.twitter.com/6kKBVWRk0L
— fofr (@fofrAI) May 20, 2025
My first Veo 3 gen
> a video with dialogue of two muffins while baking in an over, the first muffin says "I can't believe this Veo 3 thing can do dialogue now!", the second muffin says "AAAAH, a talking muffin!" pic.twitter.com/VA2VUZF8sS
— fofr (@fofrAI) May 20, 2025
फिलहाल Veo 3 सिर्फ अमेरिका में Google Gemini ऐप पर प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइबर्स के लिए उपलब्ध है, लेकिन इसकी क्षमताएं देखकर माना जा रहा है कि ये आने वाले समय में फिल्म निर्माण, मार्केटिंग कैंपेन, एडवर्टाइजिंग और यहां तक कि सोशल मीडिया कंटेंट को पूरी तरह बदल कर रख देगा.