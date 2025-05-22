Google Veo ने मचाया तहलका! फिल्मों का भविष्य बदलेगा अब AI, Video देख भौचक्के हो गए लोग

Google Veo 3: गूगल ने हाल ही में अपने नए AI वीडियो जनरेटर Veo 3 को लॉन्च किया है, जिसके आते ही सोशल मीडिया से लेकर टेक्नोलॉजी की दुनिया तक हर कोई इसकी तारीफ कर रहा है. ये टूल सिर्फ टेक्स्ट कमांड के जरिए कुछ ही सेकंड में हॉलीवुड जैसी क्वालिटी के वीडियो बना सकता है.

लेकिन सिर्फ वीडियो ही नहीं, Veo 3 की सबसे बड़ी खासियत यह है कि इसमें रीयलिस्टिक साउंड, कैरेक्टर डायलॉग, जानवरों की आवाजें और साउंड इफेक्ट्स तक खुद AI से जनरेट होते हैं. यानी आपको अलग से वॉइसओवर या साउंड डिजाइनिंग की ज़रूरत नहीं है. इतना ही नहीं इसमें लिप-सिंकिंग भी बेहद सटीक होती है, जिससे वीडियो में किरदारों के बोलने का अंदाज़ बिलकुल असली जैसा लगता है.

सोशल मीडिया पर मचा धमाल

जैसे ही Veo 3 लॉन्च हुआ, इंस्टाग्राम, एक्स (Twitter) और यूट्यूब पर हजारों यूज़र्स ने इसके बनाए गए वीडियो शेयर करने शुरू कर दिए. एक यूज़र ने लिखा, "Veo 3 से बना वीडियो देखकर ऐसा लग रहा है जैसे किसी बड़े बजट की फिल्म का ट्रेलर हो .

Even Sfx, Sound design, Music, Camera placements, also promoted in AI. This is Next level of Filmmaking It looks scary and also excited #GoogleFlow #Veo3 pic.twitter.com/TNlNbZy17R

एक और यूज़र ने लिखा, "AI अब सिर्फ फोटो बनाने तक सीमित नहीं रहा, अब ये पूरी फिल्में बना रहा है, वो भी साउंड, कैमरा मूवमेंट और मूड के साथ"

Did someone say 100 men vs a gorilla at a rave dance off? #veo3 pic.twitter.com/CDBmIo0TIG

NO WAY. It did it. And, was that, actually funny?

Prompt:

> a man doing stand up comedy in a small venue tells a joke (include the joke in the dialogue) https://t.co/GFvPAssEHx pic.twitter.com/LrCiVAp1Bl

