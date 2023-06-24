Weather Update: बारिश के मौसम में पड़ रही उमस भरी गर्मी, पसीना-चिपचिपापन कर रहा परेशान, जानिए कारण
Weather Update: बारिश के मौसम में पड़ रही उमस भरी गर्मी, पसीना-चिपचिपापन कर रहा परेशान, जानिए कारण

Summer Reason: हल्की बारिश (Rainfall) होने पर उमस भरी गर्मी पड़ती है और लोगों की गर्मी (Summer) की दोहरी मार पड़ने लगती है. आइए इसके पीछे का कारण जानते हैं.

Humid Weather: देश के ज्यादातर राज्यों में गर्मी (Summer) का प्रकोप जारी है. इस बीच मानसून (Monsoon) की वजह से बारिश (Rain) भी हो रही है और इस कारण लोगों को उमस भरी गर्मी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है. बारिश में कई बार आसमान में सूरज भी नहीं होता है. बादल छाए रहते हैं लेकिन पसीने और चिपचिपेपन से लोगों की मुश्किल बढ़ जाती है. मौसम में नमी लोगों के लिए परेशानी बन जाती है. हालांकि, बारिश की वजह से तापमान में तो गिरावट आती है लेकिन उसका कुछ खास फायदा नहीं मिलता है. बारिश के मौसम में उमस भरी गर्मी क्यों होती है आइए इसके पीछे की वजह जानते हैं.

