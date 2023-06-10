बाइक पर आटा चक्की की मशीन, शख्स के जुगाड़ को लोग कर रहे सलाम; IAS ऑफसर ने शेयर की वीडियो
बाइक पर आटा चक्की की मशीन, शख्स के जुगाड़ को लोग कर रहे सलाम; IAS ऑफसर ने शेयर की वीडियो

Viral Video: आईएएस अधिकारी अवनीश शरण ने जबरदस्त वीडियो शेयर करते हुए लिखा है कि मेरी मां ने मुझे यह वीडियो भेजा है. यह शख्स इस आटा चक्की मशीन के साथ मेरे घर आया था. क्या इनोवेशन है.

Viral video: भारतीयों के जुगाड़ का दुनियाभर में कोई जवाब नहीं है. कोई भी काम हो, यहां के लोग अपने दैनिक कामों को आसान बनाने के लिए कोई न कोई जुगाड़ निकाल ही लेते हैं. देसी एसी से लेकर कबाड़ की कार तक, भारत के लोगों ने दिखा दिया है कि वो कितने इनोवेटिव हो सकते हैं. अब इंटरनेट पर एक और वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है, जिसने सबको हैरान कर दिया है.

