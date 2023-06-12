King Cobra Attack: किंग कोबरा से बंदर ले रहा था पंगा फिर सांप ने जो किया; नजर आ गई मौत
topStories1hindi1734018
Hindi Newsजरा हटके

King Cobra Attack: किंग कोबरा से बंदर ले रहा था पंगा फिर सांप ने जो किया; नजर आ गई मौत

Viral Video: वायरल हो रहे वीडियो में एक विशालकाय किंग कोबरा नजर आ रहा है, जिससे बंदर पंगा लेता दिख रहा है. यह सच है. बंदर एक दो बार नहीं बल्कि कई बार कोबरा की पूंछ पकड़कर खींच लेता है. बंदर की यह हरकत देखकर कोबरा गुस्सा हो जाता है और बंदर के सामने फन फैला देता है. 

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 05:50 AM IST

Trending Photos

King Cobra Attack: किंग कोबरा से बंदर ले रहा था पंगा फिर सांप ने जो किया; नजर आ गई मौत

King Cobra Attacks Monkey: जंगल ही नहीं शहरों में भी बंदर कारस्तानी करते रहते हैं. कई बार उनकी शरारतों से इंसान भी परेशान हो जाते हैं. कई इलाके तो ऐसे हैं, जहां बंदर आतंक मचा देते हैं. लोग न सिर्फ लोगों का सामान ले जाते हैं, बल्कि उनके हमलों में लोग घायल तक हो जाते हैं. लेकिन सोशल मीडिया पर ऐसा वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है, जिसे देखकर लोग भी हैरान रह गए कि बंदर मामा किससे भिड़ने का सोच रहे हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment News
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर कपूर पर बरसीं कंगना रनौत, भगवान राम के किरदार पर कमेंट करने को लेकर सुनाई खरी खोटी
Monalisa
ब्लैक ड्रेस में भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा ने गिराई ऐसी हुस्न की बिजली, फोटोज वायरल
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Dance Video: काला सूट पहन नागिन सी लहरी सपना, पैनी धार पर किया डांस
Tanmay Vekaria
आंखों में काजल, चेहरे पर मासूमियत लिए फोन पर बात करते इस बच्चे के आज फैन है करोड़ों
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
Technical Guruji
जानें कितना कमाते हैं YouTuber टेक्निकल गुरूजी, जिनके पास है 20 करोड़ की कारें
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा