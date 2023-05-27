शख्स ने मोटी कमाई वाली नौकरी छोड़ जंगल में घर बना लिया, कारण आपको चौंका देगा!
topStories1hindi1712965
Hindi Newsजरा हटके

शख्स ने मोटी कमाई वाली नौकरी छोड़ जंगल में घर बना लिया, कारण आपको चौंका देगा!

Jungle Home: यही एक 'ट्रीहाउस' है. इसका मतलब यह हुआ कि उसने पेड़ों के ऊपर अपना घर बनाया हुआ है. इतना ही नहीं, इस घर को संपूर्ण सारी सुख सुविधाओं के हिसाब से बनाया गया है. इसमें कुछ ऐसा नहीं है जो किसी शहर में ना हो.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 06:00 AM IST

Trending Photos

शख्स ने मोटी कमाई वाली नौकरी छोड़ जंगल में घर बना लिया, कारण आपको चौंका देगा!

Live In Nature: आज के समय में लोग शहरों की तरफ भागते हैं और विलासिता पूर्ण जीवन व्यतीत करना चाहते हैं. वे अपना घर भी शहर में ही चाहते हैं और सोचते हैं कि उनके घर में सारी सुख सुविधा मौजूद रहे. लेकिन सोचिए कि इस जमाने में भी कोई ऐसा होगा जो शहर में अपनी अच्छी खासी मोटी सैलरी वाली नौकरी छोड़ दें और जंगल में रहने लगे. यह एक चौंकाने वाला मामला होगा लेकिन एक शख्स ने ऐसा ही किया है. अमेरिका के रहने वाले एक शख्स ने अपनी नौकरी छोड़कर जंगल में पेड़ों के ऊपर अपना घर बना लिया है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Monalisa
'लगावे जब तू लिपस्टिक' गाने पर मोनालिसा ने जब हिलाई कमरिया, लट्टू हो गया ये एक्टर
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Karishma Tanna
Scoop Trailer: अपराधी या पीड़ित...क्या है जागृति बनीं करिश्मा तन्ना?
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
7th Pay Commission
केंद्रीय कर्मचारी को मिलने वाली है बड़ी खुशखबरी, 31 मई की शाम को होगा बड़ा ऐलान
Salman Khan
सलमान के घर शाहरुख-आमिर ने की पार्टी, आमिर को समझाया तो खूब की मस्ती भी!
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां