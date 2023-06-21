Five Star होटल..603 दिन का स्टे..58 लाख का बिल, चुपके से हो गया फरार और फिर..
Delhi police: मामले का खुलासा होते ही हड़कंप मच गया. आरोप है कि अंकुश दत्ता नाम के शख्स ने होटल कर्मियों के साथ साठगांठ करके करीब दो साल तक होटल का मजा लिया. इसके बाद बिना भुगतान किए भाग गया. होटल को 58 लाख रुपए का नुकसान हुआ है.

Five Star Hotel: सोचिए कोई शख्स करीब दो साल तक किसी होटल में ठहरा हो और वह बिना बिल जमा किए फरार हो जाए तो यह बहुत ही चौंकाने वाला मामला होगा. ऐसी ही एक घटना सामने आई है जब दिल्ली के एक फाइव स्टार होटल में शख्स ने ऐसा कांड कर दिया कि बवाल मच गया. हुआ यह कि दिल्ली का ही रहने वाले एक शख्स फाइव स्टार होटल में 603 दिन तक रुका रहा और बिना पैसे दिए रफूचक्कर हो गया. जब होटल प्रबंधन को जानकारी मिली तो पूरे मामले की जांच हुई और इसमें होटल का भी कर्मचारी लिप्त पाया गया.

