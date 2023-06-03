ओडिशा: दर्दनाक रेल हादसे के बाद..मानवता की मिसाल, रक्तदान करने वालों की लंबी लाइनें
ओडिशा: दर्दनाक रेल हादसे के बाद..मानवता की मिसाल, रक्तदान करने वालों की लंबी लाइनें

Blood Donation: रक्तदान करने वाले लोगों के अलावा लगभग 200 एंबुलेंस सहित 45 मोबाइल स्वास्थ्य टीमों को मौके पर तैनात किया गया है. अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों द्वारा युद्ध स्तर पर राहत और बचाव कार्य चलाया जा रहा है. मदद के लिए लोगों की भीड़ लगी हुई है.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 10:16 AM IST

Odisha Train Accident: ओडिशा के बालासोर में शुक्रवार को तीन ट्रेनों की एक भीषण ट्रेन दुर्घटना में अब तक 280 से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हो गई है और 900 से ज्यादा लोग घायल हो गए हैं. मौके पर भीषण बचाव कार्य जारी है. इसी बीच मानवता की मिसाल देने वाली कुछ खास तस्वीरें सामने आई हैं, जिसमें घायलों को रक्तदान करने के लिए लोगों की लंबी-लंबी लाइनें लगी हुई हैं. इसके अलावा राहत और बचाव कार्य में टीमों के साथ स्थानीय लोग भी मदद कर रहे हैं.

