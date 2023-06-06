Pub: ब्रा के साइज के हिसाब से महिलाओं को मुफ्त ड्रिंक दे रहा ये पब, मच गया बवाल..आखिर में कुछ ऐसा हुआ!
topStories1hindi1726989
Hindi Newsजरा हटके

Pub: ब्रा के साइज के हिसाब से महिलाओं को मुफ्त ड्रिंक दे रहा ये पब, मच गया बवाल..आखिर में कुछ ऐसा हुआ!

Bra Size Drink: इसके लिए बकायदा एक विज्ञापन निकाला गया. इसमें बताया गया कि कौन सी साइज वाले महिलाओं को कितना ड्रिंक दिया जाएगा. साइज को ए, बी और सी कैटेगरी में बांटा गया. फिर कैटेगरी के हिसाब से ड्रिंक की मात्रा तय की गई.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 04:26 PM IST

Trending Photos

Pub: ब्रा के साइज के हिसाब से महिलाओं को मुफ्त ड्रिंक दे रहा ये पब, मच गया बवाल..आखिर में कुछ ऐसा हुआ!

Pub Offer In Australia: लोग अपने दोस्तों और अपने करीबियों के साथ पब या बार में पार्टी करने जाते हैं तो ड्रिंक की लिमिट नहीं तय की जाती है. इस दौरान वे लोग जमकर पैसे उड़ाते हैं. लेकिन ऑस्ट्रेलिया के एक पब ने तो बड़ा ही हैरान कर देने वाला ऑफर निकाल दिया. उसने ऑफर दिया कि वह महिलाओं को मुफ्त में ड्रिंक पिलाएगा. लेकिन ड्रिंक की मात्रा महिलाओं की ब्रा की साइज पर डिपेंड करेगा. ब्रा की साइज जितनी बड़ी होगी, महिलाओं को उतना ही अधिक ड्रिंक दिया जाएगा. इस ऑफर के बाद तो बवाल मच गया.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
breaking news
Daily News Brief: लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में बड़ा हादसा, 2 लोगों ने गंवाई जान
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
Shahid Kapoor
माता-पिता हैं Bollywood एक्टर; मगर Shahid खुद को नहीं मानते नेपो-किड, जानें क्यों
Karishma Tanna
Scoop Review: वेब सीरीज में हैं कुछ ब्रेकिंग न्यूज भी, लेकिन पढ़ना होंगी खुद आपको ही