Ramcharitmanas: रामचरितमानस बना दुनिया का सबसे लंबा गाना, वाराणसी के इस शख्स ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड
topStories1hindi1711209
Hindi Newsजरा हटके

Ramcharitmanas: रामचरितमानस बना दुनिया का सबसे लंबा गाना, वाराणसी के इस शख्स ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड

Jagdish Pillai: जगदीश पिल्लई ने 15 हजार चौपाइयों को संगीत से सजाकर उसको दुनिया का सबसे लंबा गाना बना दिया. उनको बधाई देने उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार के मंत्री दयाशंकर मिश्रा भी पहुंचे. इस दौरान उन्होंने खुद भी रामचरितमानस के इस गीत को सुना.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 06:51 PM IST

Trending Photos

Ramcharitmanas: रामचरितमानस बना दुनिया का सबसे लंबा गाना, वाराणसी के इस शख्स ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड

Ramcharitmanas Song: बीते दिनों देश में रामचरितमानस को लेकर खूब विवाद हुआ था. लेकिन रामचरितमानस को लेकर ही एक शख्स ने वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड बना दिया है. ये शख्स हैं वाराणसी के रहने वाले डॉक्टर जगदीश पिल्लई. कमाल की बात है कि इनके नाम पहले ही 5 गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड दर्ज हैं. करीब 138 घंटे, 41 मिनट और 2 सेकंड में जगदीश पिल्लई ने रामचरितमानस को गाया और विश्व रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम कर लिया. इस तरह आधिकारिक तौर पर रामचरितमानस दुनिया का सबसे लंबा गाना बन गया है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
quiz
Quiz: आखिर किस जानवर को भूकंप आने से पहले ही उसका पता चल जाता है?
Gauri Pradhan
बदल गईं 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी' की नंदिनी, फोटोज देखकर कहेंगे- क्या ये वही है?
Karishma Tanna
Scoop Trailer: अपराधी या पीड़ित...क्या है जागृति बनीं करिश्मा तन्ना?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Sholay
5 दशक से भी पहले रिलीज इन फिल्मों का आज भी जमाना है दीवाना, बन चुकी हैं आइकॉनिक
Cannes
Cannes रेड कार्पेट वॉक के बाद सेलेब्स सबकी नजरों से छिपकर करते हैं यह काम
Akshay Kumar
हसीना दो दीवाना एक...शिल्पा या रवीना किसके साथ ज्यादा भाई Akshay Kumar की जोड़ी?
Sara Ali Khan
Sara की नहीं आई गाड़ी तो भागकर पकड़ा ऑटो और पहुंच गईं घर! सादगी पर ये बोले फैंस
up
केसरिया कुर्ता पहनने पर इमाम ने धमकाया, नमाज पढ़ने से रोका; पुलिस तक पहुंचा मामला