Sanp Billi Ki Ladai: सड़क पार कर रहे King Cobra के पीछे पड़ गई बिल्ली, रास्ता रोककर तड़ातड़ जड़ दिए थप्पड़; देखें वीडियो

Sanp Billi Ki Ladai ka Video: सड़क पार कर रहे किंग कोबरा ने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा होगा कि उसके साथ बहुत बुरा होने वाला है. उसके पीछे पड़ी एक बिल्ली ने न केवल बार-बार उसका रास्ता रोका बल्कि तड़ातड़ कई थप्पड़ भी जड़ दिए. 

Jun 17, 2023, 12:10 AM IST

Snake Cat Fight Viral Video: सांप एक ऐसा जीव है, जिसके बारे में सोचते ही शरीर में झुरझुरी सी दौड़ जाती है. अगर वो सामने आ जाए तो फिर हालत ही खराब हो जाती है. सांपों में भी किंग कोबरा को बेहद खतरनाक माना जाता है. उसमें इतना जहर भरा होता है कि केवल मनुष्य ही नहीं बल्कि बाकी जीव-जंतु भी उसके पास जाने से बचते हैं. लेकिन एक बिल्ली ने न केवल किंग कोबरा से खुलकर पंगा ले लिया बल्कि उसका रास्ता रोककर तड़ातड़ कई थप्पड़ भी जड़ दिए. इसके बाद सांप ने कुछ अजीब रिएक्शन दिया. दोनों की झड़प का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है. 

