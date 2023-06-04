Sex Championship: इस देश में सेक्स को मिली खेल की मान्यता, जल्द ही शुरू होगा टूर्नामेंट..बनाए गए अनोखे नियम!
Sex Championship: इस देश में सेक्स को मिली खेल की मान्यता, जल्द ही शुरू होगा टूर्नामेंट..बनाए गए अनोखे नियम!

Championship: इस यूरोपीय देश ने अपने देश में सेक्स को खेल का दर्जा देने का ऐलान कर दिया है. इसके साथ ही यह देश सेक्स को स्पोर्ट्स के रूप में पहचान दिलाने वाला दुनिया का पहला देश बन गया है. इससे पहले सेक्स को किसी भी देश ने खेल का दर्जा नहीं दिया है.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 06:23 AM IST

Sex Championship: इस देश में सेक्स को मिली खेल की मान्यता, जल्द ही शुरू होगा टूर्नामेंट..बनाए गए अनोखे नियम!

Sweden Sex Championship: एक तरफ जहां आज भी दुनिया के तमाम देशों में सेक्स पर खुलकर बात नहीं हो पाती है और ना ही सेक्स एजुकेशन को बढ़ावा मिल रहा है तो वहीं कई देश इस मामले में काफी आगे निकल गए हैं. इसी कड़ी में स्वीडन ने तो इतिहास रच दिया है. स्वीडन ने ना सिर्फ सेक्स को खेल मान्यता दे दी है बल्कि अब वहां जल्द ही सेक्स चैंपियनशिप भी होने वाली है. इसके साथ ही स्वीडन दुनिया का पहला ऐसा देश बना है जिसने सेक्स को एक खेल रूप में पहचान दी है.

