Optical Illusion: पेंगुइन के बीच छिपी है एक नन्हीं गुड़िया, बाज जैसी नजर है तो ढूंढकर दिखाइए
Optical Illusion: पेंगुइन के बीच छिपी है एक नन्हीं गुड़िया, बाज जैसी नजर है तो ढूंढकर दिखाइए

Optical Illusion: यह तस्वीर वाकई में बहुत कमाल लग रही है. आप भी देखेंगे तो आपका सिर चकरा जाएगा, क्योंकि आप समझ नहीं पाएंगे कि इसमें पेंगुइन कौन है और छोटी सी डॉल कौन है. दोनों को एक ही तरह से बनाया गया है.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 07:50 AM IST

Optical Illusion: पेंगुइन के बीच छिपी है एक नन्हीं गुड़िया, बाज जैसी नजर है तो ढूंढकर दिखाइए

Doll Among Penguins: पेंगुइन वैसे तो दिखने में काफी क्यूट लगते हैं और वे अक्सर समुद्र या नदी के किनारे दिखाई देते हैं. लेकिन हाल ही में ऑप्टिकल इल्यूजन में दिखाई देने वाले पेंगुइन ने सबको हैरत में डाल दिया है. लोगों को चैलेंज मिल गया कि इन तमाम पेंगुइन के बीच एक छोटी सी डॉल छिपी हुई है और उसी डॉल को ढूंढ कर दिखाना है.

