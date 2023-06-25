High Heal की सैंडल पहन धावक ने ऐसी दौड़ लगाई..लोगों को उसैन बोल्ट याद आए, गिनीज बुक में भी दर्ज!
topStories1hindi1753371
Hindi Newsजरा हटके

High Heal की सैंडल पहन धावक ने ऐसी दौड़ लगाई..लोगों को उसैन बोल्ट याद आए, गिनीज बुक में भी दर्ज!

World Record: खुद गिनीज बुक ऑफ वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड के आधिकारिक हैंडल से इसका वीडियो शेयर किया गया है. वीडियो में दिख रहा है कि कैसे एक धावक ने है हील सैंडल के साथ इतने वेग से दौड़ लगाई कि रिकॉर्ड बन गया. वहीं कुछ लोग इस दौड़ की तुलना उसैन बोल्ट से करने लगे.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 03:42 PM IST

Trending Photos

High Heal की सैंडल पहन धावक ने ऐसी दौड़ लगाई..लोगों को उसैन बोल्ट याद आए, गिनीज बुक में भी दर्ज!

Sprint In High Heal: जब भी तेज दौड़ की बात आती तो दुनिया के महान धावक और जमैका के रनिंग चैंपियन उसैन बोल्ट का जिक्र जरूर होता है जिन्होंने सौ मीटर की दौड़ में कई झंडे गाड़े हैं. इसी बीच हाल ही में एक अजीब तरह की दौड़ का नजारा देखने को मिला जब स्पेन के एक धावक ने है हील सैंडल पहनकर सौ मीटर की दौड़ में रिकॉर्ड बना दिया. खास बात यह है कि इस दौड़ को गिनीज बुक ऑफ वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड में दर्ज किया गया है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
BJP
बीजेपी अध्यक्ष का विपक्ष के महाजुटान पर हमला, कहा- 'कहां से चले थे कहां पहुंच गए'?
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor की ऐसी थी सौतेली मां Supriya Pathak से पहली मुलाकात
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya
आखिर कहां है 'रसोड़े में कौन था' से फेमस होने वाली 'साथ निभाना साथिया' की राशि बेन?
shahrukh khan
Shahrukh-Salman साथ गा रहे- ‘प्यार हमें किस मोड़ पे ले आया...’, देखें मजेदार वीडियो
flight mode
हवाई जहाज में क्यों Flight Mode पर करना पड़ता है फोन, वजह जानकर डर जाएंगे आप