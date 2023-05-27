Titanic जहाज को लेकर आई बड़ी खबर, डूबने के 111 साल बाद चमत्कार..बेशकीमती चीज मिली!
topStories1hindi1713010
Hindi Newsजरा हटके

Titanic जहाज को लेकर आई बड़ी खबर, डूबने के 111 साल बाद चमत्कार..बेशकीमती चीज मिली!

Titanic Ship: हाल ही में यह सब तब संभव हो पाया जब एक निजी फर्म ने एक स्कैनिंग प्रोजेक्ट के लिए 2 पनडुब्बियों की मदद से टाइटैनिक जहाज के मलबे वाले जगह की 7 लाख तस्वीरें लीं और इनसे पूरी जगह का एक स्कैन बनाया और फिर इसी में यह अजूबा मिला है. यह बहुत ही बेशकीमती चीज बताई जा रही है.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 07:03 AM IST

Trending Photos

Titanic जहाज को लेकर आई बड़ी खबर, डूबने के 111 साल बाद चमत्कार..बेशकीमती चीज मिली!

Mystery Of Titanic: टाइटैनिक जहाज का डूबना विश्व इतिहास की सबसे बड़ी तस्वीरों में से एक है. यह दुनिया जब तक रहेगी, टाइटैनिक जहाज के डूबने की कहानी हमेशा लोगों के कानों में तैरती रहेगी. तमाम किस्सों-कहानियों के माध्यम से लोग आज भी इसके बारे में बड़े चाव से ही सुनते हैं. लेकिन यह सच है कि इस त्रासदी में हजारों लोग मारे गए थे. टाइटैनिक जहाज के डूबने को 111 साल बीत चुके हैं, लेकिन अब भी जब इससे जुड़ी कोई खबर सामने आती है तो लोगों का ध्यान उधर जरूर जाता है. इसी कड़ी में एक और खबर हाल ही में सामने आई जब टाइटैनिक  जहाज के मलबे से एक बेशकीमती चीज मिली है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Karishma Tanna
Scoop Trailer: अपराधी या पीड़ित...क्या है जागृति बनीं करिश्मा तन्ना?
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
7th Pay Commission
केंद्रीय कर्मचारी को मिलने वाली है बड़ी खुशखबरी, 31 मई की शाम को होगा बड़ा ऐलान
Salman Khan
सलमान के घर शाहरुख-आमिर ने की पार्टी, आमिर को समझाया तो खूब की मस्ती भी!
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां
Monalisa
'लगावे जब तू लिपस्टिक' गाने पर मोनालिसा ने जब हिलाई कमरिया, लट्टू हो गया ये एक्टर