VIDEO: जब ट्रेन में अचानक घुस गया चमगादड़, किसी की निकली चीख तो कोई मचाने लगा भगदड़

As many people saw on my Insta story on Sunday - there was a BAT in my subway car!! On the F train coming from Queens into Manhattan - no idea how it got on.. I saw a few people out with their phones, then saw it fly by me. It landed, and that’s when I started filming. Then I switched subway cars, and others were kind enough to help lead it off the train at the next stop. Who knows - maybe a vampire walks among us.... #Mta #bat #animal #animalsofnewyork #subwaycreatures #literally @subwaycreatures @whatisnewyork #whatisnewyork #ittakesallkinds #vampire #ftrain #mystery #theoffice #meredith #rabiesawarenessfunrun @theellenshow #strahanandsara @strahanandsara @todayshow @mtanyctransit

A post shared by Jonathan Christopher (@geezjawn) on Jun 4, 2019 at 6:30pm PDT