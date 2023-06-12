'घर में शादी है, दादी की डेडबॉडी को मुर्दाघर में रख रहे हैं... शादी के बाद ले जाएंगे!'- जानें पूरा मामला
Viral News: अस्पताल प्रबंध को लिखकर दिया गया कि घर में शादी है. दादी के मृत शरीर को अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रख रहे हैं. तीन दिन बाद 12 जून की सुबह ले जाएंगे. दरअसल, पूरा मामला नई मंडी कोतवाली इलाके के भोपा रोड स्थित ईवान मल्टी स्पेशलिस्ट हॉस्पिटल का है.

 

Trending News: पश्चिमी यूपी के मुजफ्फरनगर जिले से हैरान कर देने वाला मामला सामने आया है, जिसे जानकर आप भी हैरत में पड़ जाएंगे. बीमार दादी की अस्पताल में मौत हुई तो शादी के घर की खुशियों में मानों खलल पड़ गया. शादी के रंग में कोई भंग ना पड़े, इसलिए दादी की डेड बॉडी को तीन दिन के लिए मोर्चरी में रखवा दिया गया. बाकायदा अस्पताल प्रबंध को लिखकर दिया गया कि घर में शादी है. दादी के मृत शरीर को अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रख रहे हैं. तीन दिन बाद 12 जून की सुबह ले जाएंगे. दरअसल, पूरा मामला नई मंडी कोतवाली इलाके के भोपा रोड स्थित ईवान मल्टी स्पेशलिस्ट हॉस्पिटल का है.

