Bondi Beach: इस फेमस बीच पर लग गया ऐसा ढेर..देखने में घिन आएगी, लेकिन सच्चाई कुछ और निकली!

Poo Shaped: इसकी कुछ तस्वीरें हाल ही में सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई हैं जिसमें दिख रहा है कि पॉटी के ढेर जैसा दिख रहा है. लेकिन बहुत बड़ा बनाया गया है. मजे की बात यह है कि इसे जानबूझकर बनाया गया है. लोग जब इसके नजदीक पहुंचे तो उसकी सच्चाई पता चल पाई.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 05:39 PM IST

Sculpture On Beach: ऑस्ट्रेलिया का एक बीच, जिसका नाम बोंडी बीच है, यह बहुत ही फेमस बीच है. इस बीच पर दुनिया के काफी लोग सैर-सपाटा करने पहुंचते हैं. इसी बीच हाल ही में कुछ लोग जब वहां पहुंचे तो उनको एक बड़ी आकृति बनी हुई दिखाई दी. वे सभी लोग चौंक गए, क्योंकि यह आकृति किसी पॉटी जैसी दिख रही थी और बहुत ही भयानक लग रही थी. लेकिन जब उसके नजदीक पहुंचे तो उन्होंने कुछ ऐसा चीज देख लिया जिससे ना सिर्फ उनको सबक मिला बल्कि भविष्य में भी उस सबक का उपयोग करेंगे.

