दुनिया का एकमात्र जीव..पार्टनर से संबंध बनाते ही जिसकी मौत हो जाती है! अजूबा है इनका जीवन
दुनिया का एकमात्र जीव..पार्टनर से संबंध बनाते ही जिसकी मौत हो जाती है! अजूबा है इनका जीवन

Queen Bee: नर मधुमक्खी एक ऐसा जीव है जो मादा मधुमक्खी के साथ संबंध बनाते समय मर जाता है. इसका एक बहुत ही विशेष कारण होता है. नर मधुमक्खी की मौत के बाद मादा के पास इतना स्पर्म इकट्ठा हो जाता है कि वह एक बार में 1500 अंडे दे सकती है, जिससे इनकी प्रजाति आगे बढ़ती रहती है.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 07:34 PM IST

दुनिया का एकमात्र जीव..पार्टनर से संबंध बनाते ही जिसकी मौत हो जाती है! अजूबा है इनका जीवन

Mating With Partner: किसी भी जीव द्वारा जब संबंध बनाया जाता है तो उसका एक कारण यह भी होता है कि इससे उनकी पीढ़ी आगे बढ़ती है. लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि दुनिया में एक ऐसा जीव भी है जब वह अपने पार्टनर से संबंध बनाता है तो उसकी मौत हो जाती है. इस मौत का कारण भी बड़ा हैरान कर देने वाला है. अगर आप इस बारे में नहीं जानते हैं तो आइए जानते हैं. इस जीव का पूरा जीवन ही एक अजूबा होता है. वे अपनी मेहनत से इंसानों के लिए काफी शहद इकट्ठा करती हैं. जी हां, आपने सही समझा है. यहां पर मधुमक्खियों की बात हो रही है. नर मधुमक्खी एक ऐसा जीव है जिसकी मौत अपने पार्टनर से संबंध बनाने के तुरंत बाद हो जाती है.

