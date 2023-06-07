Pizza Box: गोल पिज्जे का डिब्बा आखिर चौकोर क्यों बनाया जाता है? मजेदार है कारण..जान लीजिए
topStories1hindi1728429
Hindi Newsजरा हटके

Pizza Box: गोल पिज्जे का डिब्बा आखिर चौकोर क्यों बनाया जाता है? मजेदार है कारण..जान लीजिए

Square Shape: ऐसा भी तो हो सकता है कि जब पिज्जा गोल बनाया जाता है तो उसका डिब्बा भी गोल ही बनाया जाए, लेकिन पिज्जे का डिब्बा यानी कि पिज्जा बॉक्स हमेशा चौकोर ही बनाया जाता है. इसका कारण आप अगर नहीं जानते हैं तो आज जान लीजिए.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 04:52 PM IST

Trending Photos

Pizza Box: गोल पिज्जे का डिब्बा आखिर चौकोर क्यों बनाया जाता है? मजेदार है कारण..जान लीजिए

Making Of Pizza Box: पिज्जा के शौकीन लोगों के लिए बहुत ही खास पहेली वाला सवाल है कि पिज्जा वैसे तो गोल होता है और उसे भी चौकोर बनाया जा सकता है. लेकिन क्या आपने कभी यह सोचा है कि पिज्जे का डिब्बा कभी चौकोर क्यों नहीं बनाया जाता है. क्यों पिज्जे का डिब्बा चौकोर नहीं बनाया जाता है. अगर आप इसका कारण नहीं जानते हैं और अगर इसका अंदाजा भी नहीं लगा सकते हैं तो आइए इस बारे में जान लेते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: सिनेमा में 16 जून को रिलीज हो रही 'आदिपुरुष', हर थियेटर में हनुमान जी के नाम से बुक रहेगी एक सीट
Swara Bhaskar
हड़बड़ाहट में निकाह और 3 महीने बाद प्रेग्नेंसी का ऐलान करने पर Swara Bhaskar ट्रोल
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: जमकर नाचे Salman, फैंस ने मेकर्स ने कर डाली दिलचस्प डिमांड
Monalisa
पढ़ने-लिखने में माहिर अंतरा बिस्वास यूं बनीं Monalisa, पढ़ाई जान शॉक्ड रह जाएंगे आप!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Arshad Warsi
पहली बार नजर आईं मुन्नाभाई MBBS के 'सर्किट' की बेटी जेने, रातों-रात बनीं नेशनल क्रश
quiz
वो क्या है, जो सूखने पर 2 किलो, भीगने पर 1 किलो और जल जाने पर 3 किलो हो जाता है?
aamir khan
Video: हाथ में जाम और Aamir Khan के घर Kapil Sharma ने खूब जमाई सुरों की महफिल!
Akshara Singh
अक्षय कुमार और कंगना रनौत के बाद भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस अक्षरा सिंह पहुंचीं केदारनाथ
Horoscope 6 June 2023
इन 5 राशियों के लिए आज रहेगी मौज, युवाओं को मिल सकता है जॉब ऑफर लेटर