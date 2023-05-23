महिला की चमक गई किस्मत, सिर्फ 270 रुपये में खरीदे तीन घर, चौंका देगी ये अनोखी कहानी
topStories1hindi1708362
Hindi Newsजरा हटके

महिला की चमक गई किस्मत, सिर्फ 270 रुपये में खरीदे तीन घर, चौंका देगी ये अनोखी कहानी

Viral News: कैलिफोर्निया की रहने वाली 49 वर्षीय रुबिया डेनियल के पास इटली के आकर्षक शहर मुसोमेली में अपनी यात्रा के बारे में बताने के लिए एक हैरतंगेज कहानी है. इटली के किफायती घरों पर जब उनकी नजरें गईं तो उन्होंने सोचा भी नहीं था कि अगले ही पल उनकी किस्मत बदलने वाली है.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 08:59 PM IST

Trending Photos

महिला की चमक गई किस्मत, सिर्फ 270 रुपये में खरीदे तीन घर, चौंका देगी ये अनोखी कहानी

Viral News: कैलिफोर्निया की रहने वाली 49 वर्षीय रुबिया डेनियल के पास इटली के आकर्षक शहर मुसोमेली में अपनी यात्रा के बारे में बताने के लिए एक हैरतंगेज कहानी है. इटली के किफायती घरों पर जब उनकी नजरें गईं तो उन्होंने सोचा भी नहीं था कि अगले ही पल उनकी किस्मत बदलने वाली है. उनके लिए यह एक चौंका देने वाला अनुभव था जब वह केवल एक नहीं, बल्कि तीन संपत्तियों की मालिक बन गई. वो भी मात्र €1 (लगभग 89 रुपये) में.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Aishwarya Rai
Salman-Aishwarya या फिर Salman-katrina, दर्शकों में सलमान किसके साथ रहे सुपरहिट?
rajasthan board result 2023
RBSE 10th 12th Arts Result 2023 Live: राजस्थान बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं आर्ट्स का रिजल्ट, ये रहे चेक करने के डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: RRR के इस एक्टर का 58 साल में हुआ निधन, सपना चौधरी ने कहां पहना सफेद फ्रॉक; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
Mandakini
क्या सही में मंदाकिनी के पिता ने मार दी थी गोली? सालों बाद एक्ट्रेस ने तोड़ी चुप्पी
Assam
CM सरमा बोले- 2023 के अंत तक असम से हट जाएगा AFSPA’, जानें क्या है यह कानून?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
horoscope today
आज बड़े मंगलवार पर नौकरीपेशा लोगों के लिए बन रहे शुभ योग, मिल सकता है इंक्रीमेंट
Amitabh Bachchan
Laawaris: फिल्म से निकाल दी गई थीं परवीन बाबी, रिप्लेस होते-होते बची थीं राखी!
cold coffee
Summers में कोल्ड कॉफी पीकर पहुंचा रहे हैं गले को ठंडक? सेहत को हो सकता है नुकसान
sapna choudhary
कुश्ती दंगल में डांस कर रहीं सपना चौधरी के स्टेज पर ही हो गया घमासान, हुआ हंगामा
West Bengal
‘बंगाल में यूक्रेन से भी बदतर स्थिति’-BJP नेता शुभेंदु अधिकारी का ममता सरकार पर हमला