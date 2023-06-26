56 साल का करोड़पति बिजनेसमैन इस देश के सबसे कठिन एग्‍जाम में 27वीं बार हुआ फेल!
Hindi Newsपाकिस्तान-चीन

56 साल का करोड़पति बिजनेसमैन इस देश के सबसे कठिन एग्‍जाम में 27वीं बार हुआ फेल!

University Entrance Examination: लियांग शी ने फैक्ट्री में एक छोटी सी नौकरी से लेकर खुद का क्संट्रक्शन मटैरियल बिजनेस स्थापित करने के सफर में खूब दौलत कमाई लेकिन यूनिवर्सिटी में दाखिले का एक सपना वह अब तक पूरा नहीं कर पाएं हैं. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 07:11 AM IST

56 साल का करोड़पति बिजनेसमैन इस देश के सबसे कठिन एग्‍जाम में 27वीं बार हुआ फेल!

China University Entrance Examination: 27वीं बार चीन की मुश्किल कॉलेज प्रवेश परीक्षा में जरूरी हाई मार्क्स हासिल करने में असफल रहने के बाद, 56 वर्षीय लियांग शी यह सोचने पर मजबूर हुए हैं कि क्या वह कभी अपने सपनों के यूनिवरिस्टी में पहुंच पाएंगे. स्व-निर्मित करोड़पति शी ने सिचुआन यूनिवर्सिटी में जगह पाने और 'बुद्धिजीवी' बनने की अपनी महत्वाकांक्षा को पूरा करने की उम्मीद में, पिछले चार दशकों में दर्जनों बार कठिन 'गाओकाओ' प्रवेश परीक्षा दी है. 

