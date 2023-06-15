Online flaunting of wealth: नहीं पहन सकती इतना महंगा मोजा, एक्‍ट्रेस के बयान पर जानिए फिर क्या हुआ?
Online flaunting of wealth: नहीं पहन सकती इतना महंगा मोजा, एक्‍ट्रेस के बयान पर जानिए फिर क्या हुआ?

China News: चीन में एक एक्ट्रेस उस वक्त लोगों के निशाने पर आ गईं जब उन्होंने कहा कि वो 98 डॉलर कीमत वाले इतने महंगे मोजे नहीं खरीद सकती हैं. क्या है पूरा मामला? आइए जानते हैं.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 11:38 AM IST

Online flaunting of wealth: नहीं पहन सकती इतना महंगा मोजा, एक्‍ट्रेस के बयान पर जानिए फिर क्या हुआ?

Chinese actress trolled: मशहूर चीनी एक्ट्रेस झेंग यूकी एक लाइव-स्ट्रीमिंग के दौरान दिए गए बयान को लेकर लोगों के निशाने पर हैं. उनके बयान को शर्मनाक बताते हुए ट्रोल किया जा रहा है. इसके साथ ही देश में एक बार फिर सेलिब्रेटीज की कमाई को लेकर बहस छिड़ गई है. एक्ट्रेस यूकी ने हाल ही में अपना पहला पर्सनल लाइव-स्ट्रीमिंग कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया. इस दौरान को- होस्ट ने पूछा कि क्या वो एक चीनी ब्रांड की वूलेन रजाई के लिए 699 युआन यानी करीब 8000 रुपये खर्च करेंगी जिसकी असल कीमत 20 हजार रुपये थी. तो जवाब में उन्होंने कहा कि इतने रुपये खर्च करके तो मैं एक जोड़ी मोजे भी नहीं खरीदूंगी. 

