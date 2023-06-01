China: क्यों जमीन के अंदर 32 हजार फीट गहरा सुराख कर रहा चीन? वजह जानकर हैरान रह जाएंगे
Science News: जमीन में छेद करने के दौरान आने वाली मुश्किलों पर एक वैज्ञानिक सन जिनशेंग ने अपनी राय रखी. वह चाइनीज एकेडमी ऑफ इंजीनियरिंग का हिस्सा हैं. उन्होंने दो पतले स्टील के तारों पर चलने वाले बड़े ट्रक से छेद करने के दौरान आने वाली मुश्किलों की तुलना की.

Viral News: विस्तारवादी नीति के लिए बदनाम चीन ने अब जमीन में सुराख करना शुरू कर दिया है. न्यूज एजेंसी शिन्हुआ के मुताबिक, चीन के साइंटिस्ट्स जमीन की ऊपरी परत यानी क्रस्ट में 32808 फीट गहरा सुराख कर रहे हैं. चीन के शिनजियांग प्रांत में वैज्ञानिक यह छेद कर रहे हैं. शिनजियांग में तेल काफी मात्रा में पाया जाता है. रिपोर्ट में कहा गया कि 10 से ज्यादा महाद्वीपीय या चट्टानी परतों को भेदते हुए पतला शाफ्ट धरती की क्रस्ट में क्रेटेसियस सिस्टम तक जाएगा.

